My mother tried to abort me but now, she’s happy with me, she’s just sleeping and enjoying life – Mercy Eke

Winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mercy Eke, has revealed that her mother attempted to get rid of her before she was born.

The brand influencer and realtor made the disclosure during a recent chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Mercy said one of her aunties advised her mother to get rid of the pregnancy because she already had five children, (four girls and aboy).

She explained that she employed crude methods of trying to give herself a miscarriage by going to the farm and climb things that could make her fall so that they pregnancy would be lost.

The reality TV star said her mother who told her the story recently expressed joy that her plans to get rid of her pregnancy did not work.

According to Mercy, her mum sometimes wishes that her aunt were still alive to see what that child has grown to become today.

Mercy Eke said; “When she [my mother] was pregnant, there is this aunty of mine…She [my mother] has already had five children then this last one which is me. She has four girls and one boy. So, when that my aunty came, she was like, ‘Ah! Emilia, is this another pregnancy? With all these children you’ve dumped here.’

“So, that thing messed with her [my mother] mental health. It really messed with her that she wanted to like get me out then. She was going to the farm, she would climb something you would fall so that I will go but me I stubborn na. I no go anywhere. I dey gidigba. Yeah, it was a true story. She wanted to get me off.

“One day, she [my mother] was like she wish that person was alive to see what that girl that she wanted to abort that time has grown to become. Yeah, that was how she told me the story.

“She is happy with me. She is happy that she didn’t remove me or abort me. She is happy that I didn’t die. And she is happy she gave birth to me like she took that risk even without anything. Because now, my mother is one of the happiest people. My mother is just sleeping. She is enjoying life. She wake up, eats what she wants to eat. So, now she is happy.”