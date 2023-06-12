My Mum, Son Dancing in Heaven — Davido

Superstar singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, said that although people expected a lot of sad songs when his ‘Timeless’ album dropped, he sang hits because he knew his mum and son were dancing in heaven.

Davido disclosed this in an interview with Million Dollar Worth Of Game Podcast, published on Monday.

He said, “I looked at myself in the mirror and I said, bruh, apart from me just being about me I know I have many people who love me, many people who are depending on me, my son up there is looking at me, he wouldn’t want me to be like.

“Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.

“A lot of people thought we are going to drop the album and there is just going to be a lot of sad, men we gave them bangers on bangers.

‘My son is dancing, my mm is dancing in heaven. So that people can see that it is possible. Not that I wish it on anybody, I would never wish it on my enemy, do you understand?

“But to be able to stand up again and be able to work. It’s only God, you can’t tell me anything, it’s only God.”

Credit: YouTube | MWORTHOFGAME