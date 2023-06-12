MY NEW BOSS WANT TO TAKE ME OUT SOMEWHERE SPECIAL BUT AM NOT COMFORTABLE WITH IT😭

I am a man in my mid 20s who is working at a certain company that I joined some weeks ago after been jobless for more than 2 years.

Fast forward, when I just landed at the company my work mates explained to me that our boss is very tough, she doesnt play, she does not laugh with her workers and she has been firing workers day in day out.

But to my surprise, the second week just after joing the company, she told me to escort her in town and buy some materials needed at the company.

As we were in town, she started telling me how hardworking i am later gave me a K4,000 as pocket money, I got surprised coz my salary is just K2,500 for the start.

To my surprise last night she phoned me and said, “i want to spend this weekend just with you, I have a special place for you where we will go and spend a night there and come back tomorrow evening.

People of God my boss is married and i am not comfortable with idea…please advice I don’t want to lose my job😭