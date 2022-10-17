My relationship with PF ended over a year ago- Hon. Dora Siliya

SCANDAL DEEPENS: SILIYA SAYS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH PF ENDED LAST YEAR.

Scoop Reporter

PATRIOTIC Front has suffered another blow after Former Information Minister and Member of Central Committee Dora Siliya distanced herself from the party saying her relations with the former ruling party ended last year.

In what seems to be a demonstration of bad leadership of Given Lubinda and Nickson Chilangwa, the purported members hounded out of the highest party organ central committee renounced their membership last year.

Ms. Siliya in her tweet said her relations with PF ended last year.

“Below is a fake story linked to me. My relationship with PF ended over a year ago. I remain indebted serving the people of Zambia as MP and and minister ending with Govt Spokesperson,” she said.

She said she is consulting chiefs in Eastern Province for next political move.

“Consulting my Chiefs in Eastern on future path and will revert soon.” Ended her tweet this afternoon.

