Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – GBM



My son Muma has been flagged at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport upon he’s arrival from South Africa to report to police with no offense mentioned by the ZP Force HQ who have given the directive.



Currently I, with colleagues Honorables Musukwa and Mangani are at the Police Post in the domestic terminal where he is currently detained and the officers too are not aware what the order from their superiors are all about.