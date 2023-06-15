MY SUSPICION IS BALILYA K65 MILLION BA UPND- KAFWAYA.
LUSAKA……….15th June, 2023 [Smart Eagles]
Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has told the UPND Government to stop fooling people regarding the handling of the K65 Million which was confiscated from Faith Musonda.
On Tuesday, Acting Finance Minister Charles Milupi said the money was deposited into Control 99 and later transferred to the Ministry of Education.
Speaking on 5FM’s burning issue, Hon Kafwaya said when the money hits control 99 it becomes a consolidated fund and cannot be segregated.
He said there is no way one can go to control 99 and single out Faith Musonda’s money.
Hon Kafwaya mentioned that the Minister also lied that he had submitted the deposit slip.
“Stop fooling people, when money go to control 99, it becomes a consolidated fund. All the money which is in there, there is no way you can say bring Faith Musonda’s money then you take to students, you can’t be cheating people like that. Stop ubufi, The Minister misled the nation that he had submitted the deposit slip. Ba Minister balisa ukubepa ubufi on the floor of the house.
Control 99 is the ministry of Finance account held at the bank of Zambia, it is known as the consolidated account, that is where all the money goes. Here is a Government which is good at telling lies, they will tell you that the money went to control 99 and later on say that it went to students,” he said.
He said his suspicion is that the UPND have allegedly squandered the money meant for the Students.
“Stop Ubufi, My suspicion is that Balilya ba UPND indalama, they have eaten this. That is my suspicion,” he said.
He has also bemoaned suspicious bank statements which were displayed on the floor of the house.
“A bank statement is showing just one figure, mwaingila 65, mwafuma 65, balance yashala 00. Where have you ever seen a bank issuing statement in one day. The transaction shows the money entered on 3rd March and came out on 3rd March…Fyabufi fye,” he said
Hon Kafwaya said most of the pronouncements being made by the Government are blatant lies.
He said the UPND have only done well in telling lies and harassing the Patriotic Front Party.
He has therefore encouraged the UPND Government to stop lies and concentrate on cushioning the livelihood of most people in the country.
In as much as the UPND is being questioned about the k65 million from Faith Musonda I would still like to know where Faith Musonda got that money from????
JOHN 9 verses 1 through to the END!
Mr Kafwaya, former minister in the pf regime. The K65 million +++ was stollen in your otherwise during your brutal and corrupt pf govt and recovered by the New Dawn Government. This money has benefited many children from poor families to be admitted at UNZA through bursaries and loans. I for one my child has benefited from this money which you stole and trying by all means to still it again. WALAAA.
Just like that blind person in the scripture below who was healed by the LORD JESUS CHRIST. The priests asked the guy who was healed a lot of questions and they irritated him and he told them off when he said that, “whether the man who healed him was a sinner or not but he was healed” and even in this situation govt have explained, spoken but you still insist but for us with children who have benefited through bursaries and loans we know that the money you stole has worked for us and you will never, never have it back if at all you had a share. PERIOD!!!
Read through here about the excitement in the blind guy who was healed.
Jesus Heals a Man Born Blind
9 As he went along, he saw a man blind from birth. 2 His disciples asked him, “Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?”
3 “Neither this man nor his parents sinned,” said Jesus, “but this happened so that the work of God might be displayed in his life. 4 As long as it is day, we must do the work of him who sent me. Night is coming, when no one can work. 5 While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.”
6 Having said this, he spit on the ground, made some mud with the saliva, and put it on the man’s eyes. 7 “Go,” he told him, “wash in the Pool of Siloam” (this word means Sent). So the man went and washed, and came home seeing.
8 His neighbors and those who had formerly seen him begging asked, “Isn’t this the same man who used to sit and beg?” 9 Some claimed that he was.
Others said, “No, he only looks like him.”
But he himself insisted, “I am the man.”
10 “How then were your eyes opened?” they demanded.
11 He replied, “The man they call Jesus made some mud and put it on my eyes. He told me to go to Siloam and wash. So I went and washed, and then I could see.”
12 “Where is this man?” they asked him.
“I don’t know,” he said.
The Pharisees Investigate the Healing
13 They brought to the Pharisees the man who had been blind. 14 Now the day on which Jesus had made the mud and opened the man’s eyes was a Sabbath. 15 Therefore the Pharisees also asked him how he had received his sight. “He put mud on my eyes,” the man replied, “and I washed, and now I see.”
16 Some of the Pharisees said, “This man is not from God, for he does not keep the Sabbath.”
But others asked, “How can a sinner do such miraculous signs?” So they were divided.
17 Finally they turned again to the blind man, “What have you to say about him? It was your eyes he opened.”
The man replied, “He is a prophet.”
18 The Jews still did not believe that he had been blind and had received his sight until they sent for the man’s parents. 19 “Is this your son?” they asked. “Is this the one you say was born blind? How is it that now he can see?”
20 “We know he is our son,” the parents answered, “and we know he was born blind. 21 But how he can see now, or who opened his eyes, we don’t know. Ask him. He is of age; he will speak for himself.” 22 His parents said this because they were afraid of the Jews, for already the Jews had decided that anyone who acknowledged that Jesus was the Christ would be put out of the synagogue. 23 That was why his parents said, “He is of age; ask him.”
24 A second time they summoned the man who had been blind. “Give glory to God,” they said. “We know this man is a sinner.”
25 He replied, “Whether he is a sinner or not, I don’t know. One thing I do know. I was blind but now I see!”
26 Then they asked him, “What did he do to you? How did he open your eyes?”
27 He answered, “I have told you already and you did not listen. Why do you want to hear it again? Do you want to become his disciples, too?”
28 Then they hurled insults at him and said, “You are this fellow’s disciple! We are disciples of Moses! 29 We know that God spoke to Moses, but as for this fellow, we don’t even know where he comes from.”
30 The man answered, “Now that is remarkable! You don’t know where he comes from, yet he opened my eyes. 31 We know that God does not listen to sinners. He listens to the godly man who does his will. 32 Nobody has ever heard of opening the eyes of a man born blind. 33 If this man were not from God, he could do nothing.”
34 To this they replied, “You were steeped in sin at birth; how dare you lecture us!” And they threw him out.
Spiritual Blindness
35 Jesus heard that they had thrown him out, and when he found him, he said, “Do you believe in the Son of Man?”
36 “Who is he, sir?” the man asked. “Tell me so that I may believe in him.”
37 Jesus said, “You have now seen him; in fact, he is the one speaking with you.”
38 Then the man said, “Lord, I believe,” and he worshiped him.
39 Jesus said, “For judgment I have come into this world, so that the blind will see and those who see will become blind.”
40 Some Pharisees who were with him heard him say this and asked, “What? Are we blind too?”
41 Jesus said, “If you were blind, you would not be guilty of sin; but now that you claim you can see, your guilt remains.
The devil comes to steal, kill and destroy.
TO GOD BE TGE GLORY.
This thing Chifwaya also! Eeh, kayili walishiba ati Noko alilya mpiya tefye Katoto!! Chimbwi mo plan.