MY SUSPICION IS BALILYA K65 MILLION BA UPND- KAFWAYA.

LUSAKA……….15th June, 2023 [Smart Eagles]

Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has told the UPND Government to stop fooling people regarding the handling of the K65 Million which was confiscated from Faith Musonda.

On Tuesday, Acting Finance Minister Charles Milupi said the money was deposited into Control 99 and later transferred to the Ministry of Education.

Speaking on 5FM’s burning issue, Hon Kafwaya said when the money hits control 99 it becomes a consolidated fund and cannot be segregated.

He said there is no way one can go to control 99 and single out Faith Musonda’s money.

Hon Kafwaya mentioned that the Minister also lied that he had submitted the deposit slip.

“Stop fooling people, when money go to control 99, it becomes a consolidated fund. All the money which is in there, there is no way you can say bring Faith Musonda’s money then you take to students, you can’t be cheating people like that. Stop ubufi, The Minister misled the nation that he had submitted the deposit slip. Ba Minister balisa ukubepa ubufi on the floor of the house.

Control 99 is the ministry of Finance account held at the bank of Zambia, it is known as the consolidated account, that is where all the money goes. Here is a Government which is good at telling lies, they will tell you that the money went to control 99 and later on say that it went to students,” he said.

He said his suspicion is that the UPND have allegedly squandered the money meant for the Students.

“Stop Ubufi, My suspicion is that Balilya ba UPND indalama, they have eaten this. That is my suspicion,” he said.

He has also bemoaned suspicious bank statements which were displayed on the floor of the house.

“A bank statement is showing just one figure, mwaingila 65, mwafuma 65, balance yashala 00. Where have you ever seen a bank issuing statement in one day. The transaction shows the money entered on 3rd March and came out on 3rd March…Fyabufi fye,” he said

Hon Kafwaya said most of the pronouncements being made by the Government are blatant lies.

He said the UPND have only done well in telling lies and harassing the Patriotic Front Party.

He has therefore encouraged the UPND Government to stop lies and concentrate on cushioning the livelihood of most people in the country.