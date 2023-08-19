MY TEAM SHOULD HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO CHEER COPPER QUEENS IN NEW ZEALAND – MAKEMBO

ZAMBIA Sports Fans Association -ZASPOFA President, Pastor Peter Makembo, has expressed regret at failure to have members of his organisation not accorded an opportunity to cheer the Copper Queens at their inaugural Women’s World Cup appearance in New Zealand.

The renowned former School Boy International who is credited, among his various accolades, of single-handedly cheering the Zambia Under 20 team to the quarterfinals of the 2017 World Cup which they narrowly lost, says he tried to raise resources to no avail.

Makembo tells Byta FM Zambia Sports that he had on several occasions approached appropriate government departments and various stakeholders to solicit for support but little was coming out of such engagements.

He has particularly appealed to government to be forthcoming in its support for fans, saying associations like the one he heads look to those in authority for partnerships, adding that a supporters’ role remains unchanged regardless of who is leading the country.

Makembo has however pledged continued support in cheering all Sports disciplines across the country, stating that it is his Godly mandate to do so.

He has also highlighted that the association will venture into various income generating activities in preparation for future assignments, further congratulating the Copper Queens for setting the bar high for the men’s team following a first appearance at the Senior World Cup.

