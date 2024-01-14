My visit to HH’s house was private – Kabimba

My visit to HH’s house was private – Wynter

ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says his visit to President Hakainde Hichilema’s Community House was a private one. On Friday, Kabimba visited President Hichilema at Community House in Lusaka where he was captured laughing with the President and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema.

In another picture, Kabimba, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of the UPND administration and President Hichilema, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as he posed for a picture with the Head of State and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo. In an interview, Kabima explained that the pictures of his visit did not include the presidential flag, thereby making it a private interaction. “It was totally a private visit…….