MY WIFE DOES NOT EMPTY CHAMBER POT, HUBBY TELLS COURT

A CHAMBER pot became a subject of a reconciliation petition in Livingstone Local Court when a man narrated how his wife has neglected her matrimonial duties because of heavy beer drinking.

Justine Nkandu, aged 41, told the court that he was forced to fall in the arms of another woman who was their neighbour because his wife, Misozi Kalaluka, neglected her matrimonial duties.

“Kalaluka completely neglects her duty as a wife. Sometimes she does not empty the chamber pot and leaves it in the house full of urine for four days. She fails to clean our matrimonial bedroom and instead assigns the chore to other people. Even the general cleanliness of the house she fails to maintain,” he said.

“You as the court can come to our house now and check the state of the chamber in our bedroom to prove what I am saying,” he said.

Nkandu, who confessed that he and his wife were heavy drinkers, said he still loved her despite her disrespect towards him.

In her testimony, Kalaluka said she wanted the court to reconcile them.

Kalaluka admitted neglecting certain household tasks such as emptying the chamber pot and making the bed.

She sought forgiveness from her husband and expressed her willingness to start anew, promising to maintain cleanliness and tidiness in her home.

Acting on Nkandu’s request to visit the couple’s matrimonial home, the court found a chamber pot in an untidy bedroom, unwashed plates and dishes scattered in the sitting room from the previous night.

Passing judgment, Senior Local Court Magistrate Frederick Mainza upheld the claim for reconciliation and advised the couple to safeguard their home.

The couple was also advised to stay away from excessive alcohol drinking.

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail