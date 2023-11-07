Naira Marley, Sam Larry granted bail after weeks in detention, receive stern warning

Controversial Nigerian singer, Abdulazeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, and his aide, Samson Elutu otherwise known as Sam Larry have been granted bail after weeks in detention.

According to a report, the embattled industry figures have not been granted bail, but made to provide three sureties with a substantial sum of N20 million.

Recall that following the demise of late singer, Mohbad, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were accused of physically assaulting the singer and had been remanded by the police.

Last week, Naira Marley and Sam Larry filed a lawsuit against the Magistrate and Police over their continuous detention.

The suit was filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos and named the police and magistrate as defendants, and are seeking N20m each as damages.

The lawsuit has gotten many talking with some concurring with them, while others noted how they were being accused of murder hence their detention.

This came after a Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos State, on October 4, 2023, remanded Naira Marley and Sam Larry, over allegations of bullying the late former Marlian Music signee Mohbad.

Although the Lagos State Police Command had sought a 30-day remand for Naira Marley and the others to complete their ongoing investigation, Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun ruled that a 21-day remand would suffice.

In addition, Naira and Larry have been ordered to surrender their international passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Magistrate issued them a stern warning to avoid reaching her directly, as all attempts to contact her would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings