NAKACHINDA FORMALLY ARRESTED AND CHARGED, RELEASED ON BOND

Police in Lusaka have officially arrested and charged Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda for false allegations against the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Mr. Nakachinda, who was then PF publicity Secretary is alleged to have provided misleading information to the public on November 4, 2022.

Mr. Hamoonga says the suspect falsely claimed that pre-marked ballots were dispatched to Lusangazi, Mkushi, and Mwense by-elections on that date and this misinformation was published in the Daily Nation newspaper.

He says additionally, Mr. Nakachinda failed to comply with lawful summons from the ECZ between November 4 and 7, 2022.

Mr. Hamoonga says the suspect has been released on police bond and is expected to appear in court soon.