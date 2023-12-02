NAKACHINDA HAS THREE LIVES, HE SURVIVES ANOTHER ACCIDENT BUT THIS TIME WITH A GOODS TRAIN

By Correspondent(The FOX Newspaper)

PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda has survived another horrible road accident at Shikoswe after a train hit the was driving.

According to an eye witness, Nakachinda miscalculated the distance of the train.

The witness says whilst Nakachinda was driving an Isuzu vehicle failed to give way to a locomotive hence his vehicle was hit into.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has also confirmed the accident saying it occurred around midnight along the Great North Road at Shikoswe railway crossing.

“Involved was Raphael Mangani Nakachinda aged 45 of house number 1794 Inkanga area of Kafue District who was driving an Isuzu registration number BAH 8695 from North to South who sustained bruised left πarm ,bruised back of the neck , bruised left ear and painful left leg, whilst the vehicle incurred a shattered front windscreen, extensively damaged right side body, rear passenger’s door and both rear lights,” he said.

Hamoonga said also involved was Vincent Mabinda aged 45 of unknown house number a driver of a Goods Train from west to east direction which had no damages.

Hamoonga said the accused has since been charged for the offence of Careless driving and his vehicle impounded at the Police station.