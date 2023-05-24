NAKACINDA EXPOSES SCHEME TO ARREST FORMER OP BOSS, KAMPYONGO, AND OTHERS

LUSAKA- Wednesday, 24th May 2023

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, and Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has exposed a dirty scheme by the UPND Government to implicate former leaders and officials for the alleged cases of gassing.

Nakacinda says this is part of the extensive destabilization programme plotted against, former President, Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front.

In the scheme, Nakacinda disclosed that Police have since detained two men identified as Menyani Banda and Given Phiri.

The duo who are under detention are being forced to link the gassing incidents to former State House Special Assistant of Politics, Christopher Zumani Zimba, former Minister of Home Affairs and Shiwangandu Member of Parliament, Hon. Steven Kampyongo and former Deputy Director General of Intelligence, Mrs. Mwenya.

Nakacinda stated that this is part of a wider plot to target former President, Edgar Lungu and senior members of the Patriotic Front.

And Nakacinda also stated that the scheme was also meant to divert attention of Zambians from critical issues affecting the country.