Home Politics PF Nakacinda has been detained at Kabwata Police Station PoliticsPFUPND Nakacinda has been detained at Kabwata Police Station February 26, 2024 1144 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 1 COMMENT The opposition has been very disrespectful in obeying summons etc. Show some respect for law and order. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
The opposition has been very disrespectful in obeying summons etc. Show some respect for law and order.