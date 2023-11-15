Nakacinda in high spirits

PF SG Honourable Raphael Nakacinda has been detained at Emmasdale Police Station in Lusaka.

Nakacinda, who is in high spirits, has indicated that he is not moved nor shaken by the constant harassment he and his colleagues have been receiving from the New Dawn government.

He thanked President Hichilema for the detention indicating that the Zambian people are able to see how the new dawn government is mistreating political opponents and that this is how a revolution starts.

Other leaders detained are Hon. Given Lubinda at Westwood Police station and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba at Chilenje Police station