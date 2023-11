NAKACINDA MOVED TO UNKNOWN LOCATION

PF deputy SG Hon. Nickson Chilangwa has visited SG Hon. Nakacinda at Balmoral Police where he was detained.

Hon. Chilangwa was however not allowed to see him but witnessed the SG Hon. Nakacinda being whisked away to an unknown destination.

Hon. Nakacinda has since his detention 2 days ago been taken to Ibex Police, Emmasdale Police, Ibex Police again , Balmoral police and now to an unknown destination.

More details coming