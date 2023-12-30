NAKACINDA REFUSES TO ACCEPT THE REJECTION BY LCC….TAKES THEM ON AND WRITES TO MAYOR

NAKACINDA DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM LUSAKA MAYOR OVER CLEANING EXERCISE OF CBD

..the loss of 52 lives to the Cholera Outbreak is so serious that it doesnt need cheap politics from the Council…

Lusaka-30th December, 2023

Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has demanded for answers on the Lusaka City Council actual position on the party’s offer to help clean the Lusaka Central Business District (CBD).

Mr. Nakacinda has called on the Mayor of the City of Lusaka, Ms.Chilando Chitangala to state the position of the Council.

Nakacinda,who has rejected the letter from the Acting Town Clerk, Liftery Ndaba, says the response by the Town clerk was irrational, contemptous to the court process and was political.

He stated that the loss of 52 lives to the cholera outbreak was so serious that it didn’t need the Council to politicize the matter.

He said,in light of the irrational behavior and insenstive position of the Council to the cholera outbreak, the Party may NOT need permission from the City Council to conduct the cleaning exercise.

Below is the letter written to the Mayor, Her Worship, Ms. Chilando Chitangala.

30th December 2023

Ms. Chilando Chitangala

Her Worship the Mayor,

Lusaka City Council,

Civic Centre

P/O BOX 30077

LUSAKA

RE; OFFER TO CLEAN LUSAKA BUSINESS DISTRICT

We refer to the above.

We also refer to our letter dated 27th December 2023, in which we offered to help clean the Lusaka Central Business District in light of the severe cholera outbreak that has claimed 52 lives.

However, we are shocked to learn that the Town Clerk has rejected our offer.

In the response in a letter by signed by Acting Town Clerk Liftery Ndaba,dated 29th December 2023, he claims the refusal is also attributable to the change of Office Bearers at the Registrar of Societies.

This position taken by Mr. Ndaba is political, contemptuous and in violation of the current court process in which the Patriotic Front has sued expelled Matero MP, Miles Sampa, who purports to have held an Extra-Ordinary General Conference and claims to have been elected as Patriotic Front leader.

The purpose of this correspondence is to confirm if this is the position of the Lusaka City Council on the matter so that we may take appropriate action.

Further, our courteous request to clean the CBD remains on offer, and we wish to state that we may NOT need permission from yourselves in light of the irrational and hostile response from your Town Clerk.

The needless death of 52 people in the cholera outbreak is so serious that the local authority must seek and receive help from whomever offers it.

May the soul of the 52 persons rest in eternal peace.

Hon. Rachael Nakacinda

SECRETARY GENERAL

PATRIOTIC FRONT