NAKONDE MAN STABBED TO DEATH AFTER WATCHING MAN U GAME AT PUB

Elvis Kaluta Chewe, the 37-year-old man that was stabbed to death last Thursday in Nakonde has been put to rest.



Mr Chewe was from watching his football team, Manchester United, on the night he was expected home by his wife and four children.

He was found dead in the Man United Jersey near a nightclub with a deep cut in the left side of the chest.



His friends protested the death before he was buried and are demanding justice to prevail as they believed he was killed by rival football fans.



Police have not commented on the case and there are no confirmed details at the moment on claims that his heart was removed.

CHETE FM