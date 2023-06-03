NAKONDE RESIDENTS EXPRESS NO-CONFIDENCE IN MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT AND THE ENTIRE CDF COMMITTEE

NAKONDE – HUNDREDS of Nakonde residents have expressed displeasure in Pastor Kelvin Siame led Constituency Development Fund Committee and also called for an independent audit of the 2022 and 2023 funds.

This happened when UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda to invited Nakonde Town Council Officials to explain the disbursement of 2022 and 2023 CDF.

The residents accused Patriotic Front area Member of Parliament, Lucks Simumba of having influenced the composition of the CDF Committee which has been branded as PF.

Shockingly, the only UPND Councilor, Jack Chomba of Oldfife Ward is not part of the CDF Committee.

The Council Secretary

was requested to stand down as concerned citizens shouted for an independent audit for the 2022 and 2023 CDF disbursement.

Credit: THE FALCON NEWS