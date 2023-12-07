NALIKWANDA FINALLY HAS ELECTRICITY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE INDEPENDENCE

Fellow residents, happy Monday.

Last Friday, we dated Nalikwanda Constituency in Nakato ward, to monitor progress on both the Mweeke and Lutende Electrification projects.

We were happy with what we found; the 50kva transformer was installed, the 2.9km high-voltage line, and the distribution power line were done for the Lutende Project.

For the Mweeke Project, the story was the same; the 50kva transformer was installed, the 115m high-voltage line, and the distribution power line were done.

According to the contractor, Limpo Power Technologies, 80% of works have been completed and was confident that both projects were to be handed over before Christmas.

When completed, the Mweeke Project will electrify four government units that include Mweeke Health Post and 44 community houses, whiles the Lutende Project will electrify 11 government units that include Lutende High School and 34 community houses.

Your Chief Servant

Nyambe Muyumbana

Mongu Mayor

4.12.23