NALOLO MP SAYS HE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE MOTION TO IMPEACH THE SPEAKER AS 12 OTHER PF MPS DISTANCE THEMSELVES.

PRESS STATEMENT

(For Immediate Release)

4th November 2023.

MOTION TO IMPEACH SPEAKER

We have received with concern, numerous queries on our position with regards to a document circulating on social media with content that proposes to move a motion to impeach the Speaker of the Nation Assembly, RT Hon Nelly B.K Mutti (FAPRA). This is in line with Article 83 of our Republican Constitution read together with Section 82 of the National Assembly of Zambia Standing orders 2021.

We wish to state that our position will be given only to the extent that our name appears on this document without any endorsement (signature). This in itself should be indicative enough that we are not part of this petition or its contents therein.It must be clear from the onset that we are equally having first sight of this letter only from social media.

While we are well aware that this process had been initiated , it must be noted that it did not undergo any consensus with ourselves. Further, as PNUP we are not averse to work with our colleagues in the opposition or independents particularly on matters we mutually consent to.

In this regard, for the avoidance of doubt i wish to clarify in no uncertain terms that we are not party to the process of moving a motion to impeach the Speaker of the National Assembly.

We further wish to urge our colleagues, in future not to include names of Honorable members who do not endorse their signature as party to partisan processes .

Issued by:

Hon Imanga Wamunyima

MP-Nalolo Constituency