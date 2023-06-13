NALUMANGO HAS NOT RESIGNED, CLARIFIES CHIZU

By Oliver Chisenga

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has dismissed rumours that she is being begged not to resign and that she has left her official residence, Government House.

Some gossip blogs have published rumours that she has resigned but is being persuaded by others to stay on.

Vice-President Nalumango’s press secretary Njenje Chizu described the rumours as “hogwash” being propelled by “social media propagandists”.

“We have observed that there is a small excited group of social media propagandists who are propelling lies that Her Honour the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia is being begged not to resign and that she has left Government House back to her private residence.

As a person in charge of her Press and Public Relations, I wish to state that the Vice President is a grateful servant of the people of Zambia who will never take advantage of the trust people of Zambia showed on President Hakainde Hichilema and her being the running mate,” Chizu said in a statement.

“I must mention that she is grateful that the people of Zambia have already done justice by rubbishing the rumours of social media dreamers. As her press handler, I am equally grateful for not accepting to be swayed by the enemies of her progress.”

THE MAST