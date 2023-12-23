NAMED LAWMAKERS IN NORTHERN PROVINCE AGAINST PROVISION OF DESKS

Government has accused some Members of Parliament (MPs) in Northern Province of working against the directive of ensuring the provision of desks in schools before the end of next year.

Northern Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu says he has received information that some MPs in the province are against allocating more resources towards the procurement of desks.

He however warns the culprits that government will not compromise on this stance especially that the call was given by the President who earlier in the year decreed that no pupil will sit on the floor by the end of this year.

Mr Mpundu explained that the directive to ensure that no pupil sit on the floor is a president call and is non-negotiable stating that all of his pronouncements become law.

The permanent secretary said this during the fourth quarter Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) meeting in Kasama yesterday adding that only Lupososhi district has managed to address the desk deficit while Mporokoso has made great strides in addressing the shortage.

He has since called on all the local authorities in the province to ensure that sort out the issue of the desks in schools before the end of next year.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Planner for the Ministry of Health, Edward Phiri has indicated that the province has a deficit of 17,541 desks in schools.

Representing a report on the human and social development cluster at the PDCC, Mr. Phiri said the deficit is from the 84,286 that was earlier reported at the start of this year.

He said the province this year procured 50,775 desks from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) while 15,970 desks were procured and rehabilitated by the Ministry of Education from the grants.

Meanwhile, Kasama District Planning Officer, Peter Zimba indicated that Kasama Central Constituency had a deficit of 5,600 desks but the council has procured 4100 this year and has remained with a shortage of about 1350 desks.

He added that Lukashya constituency had a deficit of 5843 desks but had procured 3000 desks and is remaining with 2700.

Zanis