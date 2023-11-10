NAMIBIA DEPORTS 11 ZAMBIANS

THE Katima Mulilo Immigration Office on Wednesday received 11 Zambians removed from Namibia for entering that country illegally.

This brings the number of Zambians removed from other countries in the last five days to 12, following the receipt of a 40-year-old Zambian from Angola on 3rd November 2023.

Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka tells Byta FM News that the 40-year-old entered Angola through the Sikongo Border in May 2023.

He says the man was in search of employment and was arrested by that Country’s Authorities for illegal stay on 9th October 2023.

