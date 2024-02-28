NAMIBIAN LAWMAKERS ON BENCHMARKING VISIT IN WESTERN PROVINCE

MEMBERS of the National Council and National Assembly from Namibia are in the country particularly in Western Province on a bench marking visit to share ideas on how the province is managing road infrastructure development.

The team, who called on the Provincial Permanent Secretary, is also on a mission to share ideas on how to respond to the impact of floods and the droughts in the two sister countries.

ZANIS reports that the steering committee, which is in charge of transport, infrastructure and housing is on a three day visit to the province in order to also compare notes on issues concerning infrastructure development such as roads and bridges and how maritime and inland transport is coordinated in the region.

Namibian National Council Steering Committee Chairperson Alfeus Kaushiweni said idea sharing between the two countries is cardinal especially that the terrain in Western province is similar to that of Namibia.

The Namibian lawmakers’ visit also comprised the Zambian National Assembly Committee in charge of Transport, Works and Supply led by the Vice Chairperson Joel Chibuye.

Mr Chibuye said the Namibian National Council and National Assembly wanted to know how the bills referred to the committee on transport, works and supply of the Zambian Assembly and the process that follows are handled and also how international treaties and agreements are arrived upon.

And Western Province Permanent Secretary Simomo Akapelwa commended the committee members for the timely visit which seeks to enhance infrastructure development in the two countries especially in the western region.

Mr Akapelwa said road infrastructure development is cardinal to the region as it is the main route connecting the two countries making it easy for the transportation of copper and timber among other products through to Walvis Bay.

Mr Akapelwa told the Namibian lawmakers that it was regrettable that Western province has been hit by severe droughts due to lack of rainfall causing damage to crops in the region.

The committee also met with selected Heads of Department among them Road Development Agency, Forestry, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, Maritime and Inlands.

Credits: ZANIS