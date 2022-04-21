Namwala Catholic priest Fr Kenan Chibawe shoots himself dead after 'a phone call'

By Ben Mbangu in Choma

A CATHOLIC priest of Namwala Parish in Southern Province has committed suicide after receiving a strange telephone call.

Acting Southern Province police commanding officer Alfred Nawa confirmed the development and identified the deceased who shot himself as Fr Kenan Chibawe aged 51.

“At around 11:00 hours police in Namwala received information that at Catholic Parish house in Namwala in which a male Patrick Kambombi aged 41 of Namwala Catholic Parish and also a Father at Namwala Catholic Parish, reported that male Kenan Chibawe Musende aged 51 a Catholic priest of Namwala parish shot himself using a shotgun and died on the spot.This occurred today on 21st April 2022 at 10:20 hours at Namwala Catholic parish house,” Nawa said.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the reporter held a meeting with the deceased Kenan Chibawe Musende and four others to review how the Easter holiday which was held. During the meeting the deceased received a phone call from unknown source of which he excused himself to his room within the building.Then after 20 minutes the reporter heard a gun shot and when they rushed to the room they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood along side a shot gun.”

Nawa said police visited the scene and confirmed that the deceased pointed the gun on the chin and the entire head was blown.

“A shotgun Brendah Bresecia by make was retrieved about a metre from the deceased body. The said body is lying at Namwala Hospital mortuary awaiting further dealings,” said Nawa.

(CREDIT: The Mast)