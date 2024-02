NAMWALA’S BIGGEST CATTLE RANCHER DIES

The people of Maala in Namwala District are in mourning following the death of the only surviving old Farmer in the area.

Teddy Mukamaangwe Namainga was also the biggest Rancher in Namwala District. He was popular for the display of thousands of his cattle during the Shimunenga ceremony of the ila people.

Information reaching the ZO is that the biggest Rancher died yesterday.