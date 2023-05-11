NAPSA PAYMENTS TOP K3.2 BILLION
The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has paid out more than K3.2 billion pre-retirement lump sum benefits to over 104,076 members as of yesterday.
And Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has called on beneficiaries to ignore people with negative sentiments regarding the pre-retirement pension payments.
“As at 17:00 hours today (yesterday), the amount is K3.23bn paid,” NAPSA head of corporate affairs Cephas Sinyangwe said.
President Hakainde Hichilema on April 17 signed into law the National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill 2023, which allows for the partial withdrawal of pensions.
Come and see what the Napsa thing has done to the Economy on the Copperbelt. Prices of Commodities are up by over 300%.
3 Tomato is now K20, mediocre onion at K10 and K20. Chickens, beef, eggs name it. Fish is untouchable.
Shoes which were at K400 now K1,500. Clothes, bags, pens and books prices have all gone up. The prices of virtually everything have gone up. The only thing whose price has not gone up is beer. And bars are mushrooming everywhere.
Soon there will be need for a K200 and K500 note.
Kaponya economics have never worked any where.. Meanwhile other public workers under Pensions board have started asking for Partial pensions…and it will soon trickle down to Private Pensions. The can of worms which has been opened will be a disaster.
China has announced that they will stop buying maize and corn from USA. They will start importing from RSA. We will now start competing with China, BRICS members, and other regional countries to import maize from RSA.
Praise singers, how will this affect us in Zambia? Let us see which praise singer has been to school.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3219821/china-gets-first-corn-shipment-south-africa-bolstering-push-diversify-away-us