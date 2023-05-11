NAPSA PAYMENTS TOP K3.2 BILLION

The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has paid out more than K3.2 billion pre-retirement lump sum benefits to over 104,076 members as of yesterday.

And Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has called on beneficiaries to ignore people with negative sentiments regarding the pre-retirement pension payments.

“As at 17:00 hours today (yesterday), the amount is K3.23bn paid,” NAPSA head of corporate affairs Cephas Sinyangwe said.

President Hakainde Hichilema on April 17 signed into law the National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill 2023, which allows for the partial withdrawal of pensions.