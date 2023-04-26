NAPSA PAYS OVER 237 MILLION KWACHA PRE-RETIREMENT BENEFITS

The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has paid 237.4 million kwacha to 6,177 people that made claims of their pre-retirement lumpsum benefits since April 17 2023.

This is according to an update from the authority as at the end of business on April, 25, 2023.

The partial pension withdrawal that enables eligible members to access 20 percent of their contributions before retirement comes after President Hakainde Hichilema signed into law the National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill of 2023.

The targeted beneficiaries are those who have made more than 60-months contributions to the authority or those above 45-years old.

Source: Diamond TV Zambia