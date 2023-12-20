NAQEZ Calls For Introduction Of 5 Kwacha Education Levy For Households With Television Sets To Support The New School Curriculum

NAQEZ CALLS FOR INTRODUCTION OF EDUCATION LEVY

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia-NAQEZ has proposed the introduction of an education levy of K5 for households with television sets to support the new school curriculum and improve the quality of education in Zambia.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says with such a levy in place, citizens can help the government to raise about K500 Million annually to support the implementation of the new curriculum and the general education sector that still faces a lot of challenges.

Dr. Chansa has however expressed disappointment at the lack of funding towards the implementation of the new school curriculum which is evident in the 2024 budget that shows no money allocated to the process of developing the new curriculum.

He says this shows that the Ministry of Education neglected the planning process of the ambitious curriculum which requires adequate funding.

Dr. Chansa says without a plan on the funding of the new curriculum, implementation will be difficult.

PHOENIX NEWS