NAQEZ DESCRIBES K500 SALARY INCREMENT FOR TEACHERS AS PAINFUL

By Tellah Hazinji

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia –NAQEZ- says there is no hope for teachers in 2024 following the outcome of the 2023/2024 collective bargaining for improved conditions of service for teachers.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says at a time when all teachers expected a reasonable increase in their salaries in order for them to afford the ever-rising cost of living, it is very painful to accept the fact that government and teacher unions agreed to increase salaries by only K550 across the board.

Dr. Chansa states that even with an increase in transport allowance from 15 percent to 20 percent of one’s basic pay, the difference will not make economic sense.

He adds that when the country’s exchange rate is volatile, the inflation rate at above 11 percent and the cost of borrowing currently impossible as most teachers are heavily indebted, increasing salaries by only K550 is a mockery to teachers and a drop in the ocean.

Last Friday, the public service unions agreed to a salary increment of 15% translating to a K550 for all civil servants effective 1st January 2024.

PHOENIX NEWS