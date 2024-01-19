NAREP has thrown its weight behind President Hichilema on Zambia’s status as a unitary state

NAREP backs Hichilema’s unity stance

THE National Restoration Party (NAREP) has thrown its weight behind Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, hailing his recent declaration affirming Zambia’s status as a unitary state.

NAREP President, Ezra Ngulube, lauded the leader, stating, “As NAREP, we would like to commend the President for promoting one Zambia, One Nation; one people.”

Yesterday, President Hichilema reaffirmed that Zambia was a unitary state following sentiment from Western Province citizens who were advocating to break free from Zambia as Barotseland.

“You don’t have a country called Western Province (or) Barotseland. There is nothing like that, (Zambia) it is a unitary state,” President Hichilema emphasised.

Highlighting the gravity of national unity, Ngulube asserted that anyone promoting secession of Zambia, “the law must visit them.”

The party called upon all peace-loving Zambians to embrace the “one Zambia, one nation” motto, stressing that every citizen has a responsibility to protect and preserve the country for future generations.

“Never should we allow anybody within or outside Zambia to divide us.” In a fervent plea, Ngulube declared.

NAREP’s stance underscores the belief that the unity of Zambia is a divine gift.

“God has stopped making countries, and the only country that God has given us is Zambia,”added Ngulube.



By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba