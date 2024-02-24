NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SPEAKER APPLAUDED FOR APPROVING MOTION TO RE-INTRODUCE SUBSIDIES

Governance Expert Wesley Miyanda has applauded speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti for approving Independent Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda’s request to move a private member’s motion urging the UPND Government to re- introduce subsidies on Mealie Meal.

In a statement availed to Mafken FM radio, Mr. Miyanda says Ms. Mutti has emphasized the importance of the Petauke Lawmaker’s motion, highlighting its potential to alleviate the burden on citizens and ensure access to the staple food.

He has called upon all MPs to throw their weight behind the motion, underscoring its significance in addressing the concerns raised by the general public.

MFM