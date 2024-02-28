NATO partners oppose Macron’s proposal to send soldiers to Ukraine

Despite the French President Macron, suggesting considering all options to send soldiers to Ukraine, some Nato countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK have stated they will not deploy troops to Ukraine.

According to Mr Macron, Western countries are struggling to reach a decision about dispatching their military forces to Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, warned of a potential conflict if Nato troops were to enter the area.

The Russian army has advanced into Ukraine recently, and the capital city, Kyiv, is asking for more weapons quickly.

Mr Macron said at a news conference on Monday night that we should consider whether we need security that would require deploying some elements.

“I have already explained to you what France’s position is, which is a strategic ambiguity that I support. “

The French leader spoke in Paris at a meeting to help Ukraine, with leaders from Europe, the US, and Canada also there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin started a big war in Ukraine three years ago. It doesn’t seem like the war will end anytime soon. It’s the biggest war in Europe since World War Two.

Mr Macron’s words made other countries in Europe and Nato say something back.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden,thinks that the best way for Ukraine to win is by giving them military aid. This means giving their troops the weapons and ammunition they need to protect themselves.

President Biden said that the US will not send soldiers to Ukraine to fight.

The German leader, Olaf Scholz, said that Europe and Nato have agreed not to send troops to Ukraine. This decision has not changed.

The UK Prime Minister’s spokesperson said the country is not planning to send a lot of soldiers to Ukraine, just a few to help train their forces.

The Italian Prime Minister’s office said that Italy does not support sending troops from European or Nato countries to Ukraine.

Mr Peskov, speaking for the Kremlin, said that Mr Macron’s suggestion is very important, but it does not benefit Nato members.

“He said we would have to talk about how likely a conflict is to happen. “

Before, the leader of Nato, Jens Stoltenberg said they were not thinking about sending soldiers to Ukraine, but they would still help Ukraine even though it’s not in Nato.

Several Nato countries, like Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic,agree with that stance.

Russia has a lot of weapons and a bigger military than Ukraine. Ukraine’s army relies on modern weapons from Western allies, especially the US.

Reallly intense gathering.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden asked leaders in Congress to agree to a $95bn US aid package. This money includes $60bn for Ukraine. They had a meeting in the Oval Office.

The package is having a hard time in the US House of Representatives. Republican leader Mike Johnson stood firm in the meeting,saying that they need to make more changes to the border before anything else.

Mr Johnson said the problem on the border between Mexico and the US is really important to him. Mr Biden has offered to include changes in the plan, but the Republicans are not agreeing.

Chuck Schumer, who is the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, said that the meeting in the Oval Office was the most intense one he has ever been in.

The US gives the most military aid to Ukraine. They have promised to give$45billion as of January15th,according to the Kiel Institute.

Germany is in second place,giving â¬17. 7bn of military help. The UK is next,giving â¬9. 1bn of military aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talked on video during the meeting in Paris on Monday. He said that working together to protect against Russian aggression will make our countries safer for many years.