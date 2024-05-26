Nawakwi, Changala Challenged to Produce Information on JJ Banda’s Missing

Nawakwi, Changala Challenged to Produce Information on Banda’s Missing

Politician Edith Nawakwi and activist Brebner Changala have been challenged to produce information to the police regarding the missing of Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda.

Banda, who is the Petauke Central member of parliament, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday. His vehicle was purportedly found abandoned in Lusaka’s Ibex area.

His disappearance has raised public suspicion, with certain individuals characteristically pointing accusing fingers at the government as being behind the incident.

Opposition FDD leader Nawakwi, together with Changala, has specifically alleged that the government is involved in the parliamentarian’s alleged disappearance.

But addressing the press on Sunday afternoon, Home Affairs and Internal Security minister Jack Mwiimbu has distanced the government from Banda’s alleged abduction.

Mwiimbu asserts that the statements implicating the government in the matter are meant to incite citizens to rise against government.

“Government has learnt with concern pertaining to some statements made by some individuals on Banda’s missing. I wish to state that these allegations are not only seditious in nature, but are alarming, unfortunate and should be stopped as they are meant to incite citizens to rise against the government,” Mwiimbu cautioned.

Further, Mwiimbu stated that it is of no benefit to the government to abduct Banda as alleged by the duo.

He has urged politicians to desist from issuing such statements in an attempt to gain political mileage.

Mwiimbu has since challenged Nawakwi and Changala to come forward and produce information to the security agencies to help in the safe return of the law marker.

Meanwhile, the press briefing that was called by Banda’s family has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Monday, May 27.