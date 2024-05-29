Nawakwi Denied Access To Medicines and Doctor- UKA

Nawakwi Denied Access To Medicines and Doctor

29/05/24

FDD President Hon Edith Nawakwi who has been detained at Chelstone Police Station since yesterday has been denied access to her life saving medicines by the Police.

A medical doctor who visited her at the police station was denied access to attend to the visibly weak Nawakwi. Police Officers told the doctor to go to Force Headquarters to get clearance to visit the opposition political leader.

The Nation may wish to know the Former Finance Minister, Honourable Nawakwi underwent a life saving surgery in India recently and just returned back in the Country less than a week ago from a medical check up.

Close relatives and friends have wondered what the intention of the State is to deny Honourable Nawakwi her medicines and access to the doctor?

The Nation is now witnessing the Musamba led Police command engage in extra judicial punishments by denying close relatives, friends, or lawyers to have access to the opposition political figures in police custody.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA