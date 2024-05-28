NAWAKWI DETAINED

Police have detained Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD- Leader EDITH NAWAKWI for seditious practices.

Ms. NAWAKWI is detained at Chelstone Police Station.

Police Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA has confirmed the development to ZNBC News in a telephone interview.

Mr. HAMOONGA said Ms. NAWAKWI was picked up from her home by Police before being detained.

POLICE STATEMENT: Detention of Ms. Edith Nawakwi for Seditious Practices

May 28, 2024

The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka has today, May 28, 2024, recorded a warn and caution statement from Ms. Edith Nawakwi. She has been detained for the offence of seditious practices contrary to Section 57, 1 (a) and (b) as read with Section 60 (b) and (e) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Ms. Nawakwi is currently in police custody. The offence of seditious practices is a serious matter as it involves actions intended to incite rebellion against the authority of the state. The Zambia Police Service is committed to maintaining law and order, and we take all necessary measures to address actions that threaten national security and public order.

Ms. Nawakwi will appear in court soon to face the charges brought against her.

We urge the public to remain calm and refrain from making statements that could lead to unrest or speculation. The Zambia Police Service will continue to carry out its duties impartially and with integrity to ensure that justice is served.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.