NAWAKWI DETAINED
Police have detained Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD- Leader EDITH NAWAKWI for seditious practices.
Ms. NAWAKWI is detained at Chelstone Police Station.
Police Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA has confirmed the development to ZNBC News in a telephone interview.
Mr. HAMOONGA said Ms. NAWAKWI was picked up from her home by Police before being detained.
POLICE STATEMENT: Detention of Ms. Edith Nawakwi for Seditious Practices
May 28, 2024
The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka has today, May 28, 2024, recorded a warn and caution statement from Ms. Edith Nawakwi. She has been detained for the offence of seditious practices contrary to Section 57, 1 (a) and (b) as read with Section 60 (b) and (e) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
Ms. Nawakwi is currently in police custody. The offence of seditious practices is a serious matter as it involves actions intended to incite rebellion against the authority of the state. The Zambia Police Service is committed to maintaining law and order, and we take all necessary measures to address actions that threaten national security and public order.
Ms. Nawakwi will appear in court soon to face the charges brought against her.
We urge the public to remain calm and refrain from making statements that could lead to unrest or speculation. The Zambia Police Service will continue to carry out its duties impartially and with integrity to ensure that justice is served.
Rae Hamoonga
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.
She has gotten what she has been asking for.
This is the best news today. She must be put in the male cell! She will come out better!
Edith Nawakwi faces a simple choice. Give the state the evidence and she walks to freedom. All the best, Edith.
This is not necessary at all. We did not vote for him to be harassing citizens. We did not vote for him to fix by doubling cost of living, doubling load shedding, doubling Kwacha depreciation, more than doubling price of fuel, more than doubling price of mealie meal. No we did not for any of this nonsense.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Give the court the evidence and freedom is hers again, it should read.