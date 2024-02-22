NBA INVESTIGATES POTENTIAL RE-ENTRY OF STOLEN GMO MEALIE MEAL INTO ZAMBIA

NBA INVESTIGATES POTENTIAL RE-ENTRY OF STOLEN G-M-O MEALIE MEAL INTO ZAMBIA

The National Biosafety Authority officers are on the ground to ascertain whether the alleged stolen Genetically Modified Organisms-GMO mealie meal from the Zambia National Service ZNS warehouse could have found itself back into the Zambian side.

The N-B-A says it is aware that the product in transit exited Zambia for Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC and the theft is reported to have occurred at the no man’s land bordering the two countries.

Meanwhile the N-B-A has seized and destroyed 25 bags by 25-kilograms of mealie meal that may contain GMOs in Kazungula district of Southern Province which were intercepted by the inspectors and other enforcement agencies.

Ms. Lombe said the Authority commends the residents of Kazungula for being alert and calls on the public and traders to desist from dealing in products which may contain G-M-Os without seeking prior authorization from the NBA.

5FM-NEWS