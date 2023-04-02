NDOLA BUS DRIVER TURNS INTO A DOG IN BROAD DAY LIGHT

By Jackson Mwewa Chabala Junior

A man from Ndola identified as Masauso Fredrick, a 37 year old bus driver, has allegedly turned into a humble male dog today.

The incident shocked the Ndola Town Centre main station when drivers and council workers saw a dog, with a face resembling Masauso, covered in a crazy colored boxer trying to jump on the driver’s seat of the bus belonging to Masauso.

People started running in all directions especially after the dog turned and looked at them sedately with human eyes and mouth.

According to narratives available, Masauso was last seen in the morning with a business woman from Kasumbalesa whose identity is not known up to now.

Witnesses have disclosed sensitive information saying that Masauso was seen going into a guest house with the strange Kasumbalesa woman, who has left without trace, locked together and ready to do anything.

The woman went into the guest house with Masauso and was later seen tiptoeing with a 32A breast holder looking in all directions like a Chisokone pickpocket and when she stepped out of the gate she disappeared into thin air.

People tried to chase after her but it was too late, only minutes passed and a dog started barking in one of the rooms at the guest house which belongs to a renowned Ndola papa.

This forced the staff and people who saw the woman running to go and check what was going on and when they opened the door a dog ran out covered in a boxer. Clothes were all over the floor.

The people that saw the woman leaving have said this is not the first time it has happened, whoever sleeps with this Kasumbalesa woman turns into a dog and she disappears. She is a ritualist.

“That’s why we wanted to nab her today but she disappeared in a flash,” one man present at the scene said.

Later, the dog was seen in town near Masauso’s bus trying to get to the driver’s seat, this shocked people but when they moved closer their shoulders dropped and a cold wind blew around the station, they realized the dog looked exactly like Masauso.

And when it turned to look at them, they all scampered stepping on each other.

Meanwhile, the dog is in custody of the Police and no one has gone close to Masauso’s bus fearing they might turn into dogs too.

Could this be Masauso for sure? Is he going to turn back into a human?