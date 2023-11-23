Ndola City Council Angers Copperbelt Province Minister Over The Introduction Of Wheelbarrow Levy

BACKLASH OVER WHEELBARROW LEVY

We have seen a letter being shared on various platforms from Ndola City Council here on Copperbelt notifying the public that Wheelbarrow Owners and Traders will be holding a meeting to discuss the introduction of the Wheelbarrow Vendor’s Levy.

As Copperbelt Provincial administration,we urge all councils here on the Copperbelt Province to stop this nonsense. Councils should learn to consult all stakeholders before coming up with such a Levy.

Government under our Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema is here to empower poor people including the marketeers and traders and not to get money from them.

We want to put it on record to all councils in the province that such a move will not be tolerated and must be stopped henceforth.

We also want to remind all Councils that they should not be used by the opposition to dent the image of the New Dawn Government under our Head of State Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister