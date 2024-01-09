NDOLA COOPERATIVE ‘MISSING” 30 BAGS OF FERTILIZER

About 30 bags of fertiliser meant for a cooperative in Ndola’s Chipulukusu have gone missing, prompting police to institute investigations to book perpetrators.

Ndola district police commanding officer Emmanuel Bwalya says the 27 bags of the commodity are part of farm inputs belonging to Ukuboko Pakanya Cooperative in Chipulukusu Township.

Mr Bwalya said in an interview that police have received formal complaints and queries from aggrieved cooperative members.

He said police in the district have placed surveillance on the distribution of Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) commodities to curb any illegalities.