NDOLA MAYOR RELEASED FROM DETENTION AFTER MAYORAL ELECTIONS

Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati has been released from Police detention after being questioned by Police in relation to an active court case.

Mr. Kalyati was on Thursday afternoon supposed to attend a full council meeting in which the Ndola Deputy Mayor was to be elected.

“Today I was sold the way mwana Lesa was

Sold .But I am out of police detention,” Mr. Kalyati wrote on his Facebook page.

“I have been released.Released after the UPND candidate was declared un-democratically,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri explained Mr. Kalyati’s detention.

“This is a follow up to the matter that is in court and was in court yesterday. According to the police they have not arrested him; they are making further inquiries so that they can report back to the court,” Mr. Phiri said.

“I have seen the criminal investigations officer who has told me that the Mayor is being questioned in a relation to a case that is currently in court which I wouldn’t want to go into details,” he said.