Nelly & Ashanti Reportedly Expecting First Child Together

New reports and speculation has fans going wild for one of the music world’s most shippable and adorable couples as of late. Moreover, according to an alleged source that spoke to Us Weekly, who published a subsequent report, Ashanti is pregnant, expecting her first child with her boo Nelly. This would be her first offspring altogether, whereas he already has his daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Hayes III, 24. Before moving on, we want to make it very clear that these are just reports, and as of writing this article, neither celebrity updated fans on the veracity of these claims. As such, all we can offer now are our sincere, cautious, and– if necessary– retractable congratulations!

Furthermore, this report comes mere hours after social media started to speculate on Ashanti and Nelly’s future together. For those unaware, the rapper’s choice to rub the R&B star’s belly at a recent show made many fans think that they subtly hinted at a child on the way. Now, with this Us Weekly report, there is even more wildfire and gossip spreading online, and fans demand an answer soon. Maybe that won’t arrive for a long time, but given the extreme reactions online, we wouldn’t be surprised if they decide to give it a rest before making things official or disproving these rumors.

Unfortunately for them, not everyone is head over heels for this couple, albeit a small but vocal section of fans. For example, despite the backlash she received for her initial dismissive comments, blogger Tasha K doubled down on her distaste for this rekindled romance. “I don’t want to see a motherf***er spin the block on you to do the same thing he did to you before,” she said of Ashanti and Nelly. However, Tasha defended herself by saying that she wants to see her win, and that this is just advice and not outright hate.

Meanwhile, the past month has been full of surprises for these two, and we'll see where this ranks among those. Last month, the New York native threw the St. Louis MC a surprise birthday party, which was one of a few, in fact. He seemed to have a great time, and no matter what the truth behind these rumors is, we wish them the best in life.