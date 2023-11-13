NELLY MUTTI DEFENDS HER COMPETENCE AS SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Lukundo Nankamba

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says she is competent and qualified to carry out her functions in parliament as she has been presiding fairly in accordance with the constitution and standing orders.

Speaking when the Non-Governmental Gender Organization Coordinating Council -NGOCC- called on her at her office in Lusaka this morning to offer solidarity over the recent happenings in the National Assembly, Ms. Mutti has lamented that the recent happenings have been very demeaning and reflect numerous challenges that hinder many women to effectively participate in decision making.

Ms. Mutti says despite so much ridicule, insults and criticism from members of parliament to the extent of proposing to impeach her, she will continue to navigate these challenges and offer guidance in parliament proceedings.

She has also urged the media to verify facts before making any headlines on matters that border on the operations of the National Assembly.

And NGOCC Board Chairperson Grace Sinkamba said Ms. Mutti is being targeted because she is a woman and deserves the respect from Members of the house without any intimidation.

PHOENIX NEWS