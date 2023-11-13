PRINT-OUT AT REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES RELEASED BY ORDER OF COURT SHOW NO CHANGES HAVE BEEN MADE SO FAR TO PF OFFICE BEARERS

NELLY MUTTI GIVEN 24HRS TO REVERSE CHANGES MADE IN PARLIAMENT AS THEY WERE MADE ILLEGALLY

…In view of this information, your actions in acknowledging the letter from Mr. Morgan Ngona were a nullity and should be abandoned forthwith…

Lusaka-13th November, 2023

Lawyers for the Patriotic Front(PF) have demanded that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms. Nelly Mutti reverses immediately, the changes she made to the leadership in Parliament.

Makebi Zulu Advocates stated that the action by the Speaker was extremely malicious as no changes have been effected to the list of Office Bearers at the Registrar of Societies.

By order of the Lusaka High Court, the Registrar of Societies has released the current status of Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front.

As at today, the 13th November 2023, the Office Bearers have not changed as per attached copy.

“Had you been diligent and truthful in the discharge of your duties, you would not have disregarded the communication to you by the Patriotic front party, who stated in no uncertain terms that there had been no change of office bearers and that Mr. Morgan Ngona was NOT the secretary general of the party.”

During the sitting of Parliament and subsequent communication, Ms. Mutti claimed that she conducted a search at the Registrar of Societies which formed basis of her changes at Parliament.

In light of the official information at the Registrar of Socities, Ms. Mutti has been advised to abandon the changes she made and reverse them.immediately as they were illegal and malicious.

The lawyers have given her 24hrs to do so.

On 1st of November, Ms Mutti replaced leader of Opposition, Hon. Brian Mundubile with Mafinga MP, Robert Chawinga on the pretext that she received a letter of instructions from a Mr. Morgan Ngona.

She also replaced Stephen Kampyongo as Opposition Whip with Kantanshi MP, Anthony Chanda Mumba.

Below is the Demand Letter written to Spealer of the National Assembly.

RE: DEMAND NOTICE BEFORE COURT ACTION

We have been retained by the Patriotic Front Party.

Kindly note our interest.

Reference is made to the above captioned and your address to the National Assembly where you purported to replace Hon. Brian Mundubile, as Leader of the Opposition with

Hon.Robert Chabinga.

In your address to the House on the 1st November 2023, and media briefing signed

by the Clerk of the National Assembly dated the 7th November 2023, you deliberately and or negligently misled the House and the Nation at large, by maliciously and

mischievously suggesting that your search at the Registrar of Societies revealed that there had been a change of Office Bearers.

Had you been diligent and truthful in the discharge of your duties, you would not have disregarded the communication to you by the Patriotic Front party, who stated in no uncertain terms that there had been no change of office bearers and that Mr. Morgan Ngona was NOT the secretary general of the Patriotic Front party.

Especially that this was communicated to you way before you announced the change in parliament, thus making your announcement malicious, unreasonable and illegal.

Our diligent inquiry, by an order of the Court, has reviewed that as of today the 13th November 2023, the office bearers have not changed as per the attached copy.

In view of this information, your actions in acknowledging the letter from Mr. Morgan Ngona were a nullity and should be abandoned forthwith.

You thus have 24 hours to reverse your decision failing which we shall be left with no option but to commence proceedings against you.

Kindly oblige to avoid the rigmarole of court process.

Yours/faithfully

MAKEBI ZULU ADVOCATES