Nelly Mutti to sanction 20 PF MPs- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Nelly Mutti to sanction 20 MPs

Ahead of the vote of impeachment, Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti intends to suspend 20 MPs.

On 1st November, 2023, Clerk of the National Assembly wrote to 20 Members of Parliament accusing them of disrupting the business of the House.

The Speaker intends to suspend 20 Members of Parliament for allegedly contravening Section 19(c) and Section 25 (f) of the National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act, Chapter 12 of the Laws of Zambia.

This in relation to the disruption that occurred when Kamfisa MP protested the Speaker’s action to curb him from talking.

The Speaker ordered Kangombe out but MPs protested against his violation to speak on 1st November 2023.