We have pictures from the funeral of IDF soldier Gal Eizenkot, who was the son of Israeli war cabinet minister and former IDF Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eizenkot.

A 25-year-old died in the Gaza Strip yesterday.

At the funeral in Herzliya, Israel, the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was there with other people who were sad.

Benny Gantz, the leader of the National Unity Party, also went to the funeral and spoke about the person who had passed away.