NEVERS MUMBA MOVES TO CEMENT MARRIAGE WITH UPND … but Imenda opposes, says former minister Sichilima

0
187
DR. NEVERS MUMBA

Information has emerged that MMD leader Nevers Mumba will be cementing his partnership with UPND, despite opposition from Batuke Imenda and the alliance.

But when contacted by Daily Revelation to speak to this information, MMD leader Pastor Mumba said he has.. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/nevers-moves-to-cement-marriage-with-upnd-but-imenda-opposes-says-former-minister-sichilima/

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here