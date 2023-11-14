NEVERS MUMBA MOVES TO CEMENT MARRIAGE WITH UPND … but Imenda opposes, says former minister Sichilima

Information has emerged that MMD leader Nevers Mumba will be cementing his partnership with UPND, despite opposition from Batuke Imenda and the alliance.

But when contacted by Daily Revelation to speak to this information, MMD leader Pastor Mumba said he has.. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/nevers-moves-to-cement-marriage-with-upnd-but-imenda-opposes-says-former-minister-sichilima/