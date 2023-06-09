NEVERS MUMBA SEEKS TO MEET WILLIAM RUTO

His Excellency Mr. William Ruto

President of the Republic of Kenya State House Nairobi Kenya

May 16th, 2023

Your Excellency,

Highest regards to you and family in Jesus’ name.

Congratulations on emerging victorious in the last election as President of Kenya.

My name is Rev Nevers Mumba, leader of the Victory Bible Churches and former Vice President of the Republic of Zambia.

We have several mutual friends in both the church and politics.

l am expected to travel to Nairobi with a team from Norway on a humanitarian mission between June 12th and 15th 2023.

This note seeks for an appointment with your Excellency during that time if your busy schedule shall allow.

My history as an Evangelist who has run for the office of President three times forms the basis for the desire to meet with you. The world community has listened to your open confession of Christ in your life. There are not many of you on the continent.

May I request for an appointment with Your Excellency in the month of June.

Thank you for your consideration,

Sincerely Yours

Nevers S.Mumba