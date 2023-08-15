NEVERS MUMBA TO HEAD SADC OBSERVER MISSION IN ZIM POLLS

President Hakainde Hichilema writes…

Fellow citizens,

In line with the Southern African Development Community’s Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, SADC through its Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security will deploy an Election Observer Mission (SEOM) to the Republic of Zimbabwe from August 17th to August 31st, 2023.

In our capacity as the Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security, during Zimbabwe’s election on August 23rd, 2023, we are pleased to announce the nomination of former Vice President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba as the Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to Zimbabwe.

The SEOM will coincide with the upcoming SADC Summit to be held in Angola on 17th August 2023, where we assume Chairmanship of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

This appointment of Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba showcases the confidence of the Zambian people, reflecting his extensive experience in various senior roles he has held in the past.

We remain optimistic and eagerly anticipate a peaceful and democratic electoral process before, during, and after the elections in Zimbabwe.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.